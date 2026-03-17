Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iranian drones attack oil industrial zone in emirate of Fujairah

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:08
    Iranian drones attack oil industrial zone in emirate of Fujairah

    Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles struck an oil industrial area in the emirate of Fujairah, which is part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Report informs, citing the emirate's press service, that, according to their information, a fire broke out in the industrial zone as a result of the drone attack.

    "A fire started in the oil industrial zone of Fujairah following a drone strike. There are no casualties, and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene and are working to contain the blaze," the statement said.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran dronları Fucayra Əmirliyindəki neft sənaye zonasına hücum edib
    Иранские дроны атаковали нефтяную промзону в эмирате Фуджайра

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    Iranian drones attack oil industrial zone in emirate of Fujairah

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