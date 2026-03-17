Iranian drones attack oil industrial zone in emirate of Fujairah
Other countries
- 17 March, 2026
- 09:08
Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles struck an oil industrial area in the emirate of Fujairah, which is part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Report informs, citing the emirate's press service, that, according to their information, a fire broke out in the industrial zone as a result of the drone attack.
"A fire started in the oil industrial zone of Fujairah following a drone strike. There are no casualties, and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene and are working to contain the blaze," the statement said.
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