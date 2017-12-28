Ramin Musayev: Next year we plan to make innovation - INTERVIEW

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the President of Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL) Ramin Musayev:

- How do you evaluate the 2017 year?

- We can consider the year successful for Azerbaijani football. We have come to the moment and dream for which have been waiting for long time. The anthem of Champions League was played in our country. There can be no greater joy, victory than that. This success overshadowed other shortcomings.

- What can you say about current season?

- We don’t feel change in new season. An only change is that Sumgayit threw out Qarabag from competition in Azerbaijan Cup. Perhaps some football fans will regard it differently. Personally I think it is joyful case. It is not about sympathy to certain team. It shows that there is a justice on our matches. I mentioned Qarabag’s defeat by Sumgayit. It does not mean that we envy Agdam club. Qarabag has already made a point in Azerbaijan football. Gabala started from zero and qualified for group stage for two consecutive seasons. This fact cannot be denied and demonstrates the development of Azerbaijani football. I regard the defeat of such well-tried team as Qarabag by Sumgayit consisting of only local and young guys as gratifying case.

- As compared with last seasons the scandals with referees decreased. Is it related with perfection of referees or absence of intrigues in the championship?

- After Rovnag Abdullayev become AFFA president, he took measures not only for development of football, but also for referees. National associations have sent the referees to camp trainings both in summer and winter breaks. During the training process both their physical condition get restored and gaming experience increases. During that period, they officiate as much as they play in one season in Baku. Thus their experience increases. We support fairness and justice. There were mistakes of referees and it will be in the future. Let’s make comparison: I would not name any state but many times on the matches of different European championships fans appreciated our referees. I heard myself. Our referees do not determine the destiny of the championship. The teams themselves decide the fate of the championship. But there are countries where referees officiate the championship. But when Rovnag Abdullayev came to AFFA he said the following: “If I hear and find out that certain referee is biased and favors the teams, that person will not be among us.”

- Is disqualification of some referees from the football related with this issue?

- Yes, nobody can say that I was unjustly dismissed. If there is a mistake we follow and watch. It is not right to do an injustice to someone.

- During your presidency PFL introduced a number of novelties and tried to keep pace with the times. Today it is time of technologies. Is introduction of Video Replay System in Azerbaijani football expected and what is your attitude to that?

- Every year one novelty happens. We are thinking also to introduce innovation next year. There is no need to disclose that in the middle of championship. We have put Premier League on the track. It runs its course. We focused all our attention on the first division in order to avoid scandalous talks and injustices. Currently we do not process such device, technology that may allow us to show something unusual. However, we expanded the control. We send our representatives to the games at our expenses. Our aim is to develop the football. Today we can easily speak about football. But if 2-3 years ago if someone suddenly asked, what would we answer? It was no hurtful.

- Good point should be definitely mention. But there are shortcomings. For instance, low number of fans concerns everyone. What should be done for growth?

- Clubs should pay attention to players? 4-5 years ago more fans used to attend matches than today. If you remember 20000 fans attended the match between Neftchi and Khazar Lankaran that took place on the Republic stadium named after Tofig Bahramov. That record has not been beaten so far. The high number of fans was the result of hardship not only footballers, but also leaders. It is necessary to create an intrigue in a good way. When fans watch dull game, they don’t come the next time. They should be fans of footballers. Gurban Gurbanov, Vidadi Rzayev, Georgi Adamiyan used to have their own fans. If we put the uniforms of our legionaries, how many of them will be sold?

- Before the uniforms of such teams as Khazar Lankaran and Neftchi were sold a lot….

- Today I see the fans wearing the uniforms of Khazar Lankaran.

- Maybe some club leaders also have an interest in not coming of fans? Because they don’t want to face pressure….

- Not interests, but faults. Which club won’t want their fans to come?

- Your phone case has a logo of Neftchi….

- Neftchi granted it as a gift and I accepted. If Zira gives, I would also put it on.

- Is there probability to see you in Neftchi in the future?

- No, it is not likely. And it may never happen.

- What would you say about the current situation of Neftchi?

- I am satisfied with leader and trainers. They all work together. Tarlan Ahmadov is professional trainer. He worked together with Böyükağa Hajiyev. He has had experience in Europe and successful specialist. Today we can also see change in the game of Neftchi.

- Can we say that previous Neftchi returned?

- It has already returned...If they don’t make mistake during selection in winter, Neftchi will be able to show itself. Regarding being fan of this club, everyone likes team. Nobody can say that he or she is fan of all teams. No one can also day that Ramin Musayev helped Neftchi. If I had abused my post Neftchi would not hold fifth place. It is shame to do injustice to someone.

- There were referee mistakes towards Neftchi….

- Yes, our most titled referee Aliyar Agayev also made mistakes toward this team. I did not expect that from him. He is human being, it may might be mistake, not bias.

- There were people who were punished for match fixing both in the first division and Premier League. What is your attitude to that? Gurban Gurbanov said if match fixing spreads it is better not have first division…

- If the mentioned is right, I absolutely agree with this opinion. If all team involved in match fixing why we need the first division then? That is why as I said we focused all our attention to Premier League this year. The premier League is already on the track. Regarding the two footballers and one trainer in the Premier League which trainer was dismissed from Neftchi?

- Trainer-Methodist Agakishi Mehdizade...

- I would not call him trainer. He is young guy. What kind of trainer is he? Once he is involved in such affairs it means he is not a trainer. I know both footballers (former players of Keshla Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhuseyn Seyidov) very well. The biggest blow for me and Premiere League this year was Mirhuseyn. I would not expect that. I wish it was a dream. When I was working for Neftchi, Mirhuseyn was little and living in the base. Sometimes it was cold there. Sometimes he could not find anything to eat. It was hurtful for me to see that footballer who had seen so much torments took such step.

- Adoption of State program for the Development of Football is expected in 2018-2019. Which problems can be solved with the new program?

- I have no information about what is this program. I cannot say anything about that. When the program is ready we will see what is written there. Afterwards we can talk.

- Clubs don’t get funds for TV broadcasting….

- No fund was allocated to clubs for broadcasting. It has been suspended two years ago.

- Do the clubs pay their penalty debts?

- Some of them don’t pay. But there are those who pay. They pay little by little.

- Did you calculate them in current season? Premier League clubs owe 31,600 AZN to PFL during 14 rounds. Gabala and Qarabag clubs have the highest debt.

- Some penalties such as red card is impassable border.

- Gabala and Qarabag get fined so much because they have a lot of money?

- No. We cannot blame anyone. It is considered haram money and we don’t need that. We don’t have problem with any club on material issue. When we need money we say ‘send’. And they send. We mutually ask each other and are well with that (laughs).

- There are problems also in children football. Do you have any suggestion as former club employee to solve this issue?

- Our most vulnerable place is children football. If we want to see the future of Azerbaijani football brighter, we should strengthen children football. Children football means the foundation of the building. It means it is the foundation of football. If the foundation of the building is empty, can we erect a building? We should work in such a way so that children football be strong. Let us watch at the list of footballers that Islam Karimov gave to Azerbaijani football since 2004. Is there any trainer that can be compared with him? Yes, we have such trainers. Simply it is necessary to find them. Children football will flourish when appointed trainers are attentive, selected and deserve that place.

- Should the club has direct responsibility?

- Yes. In our times the guys of Neftchi went to Italy and returned with cup. At that time there was a championship the Tomorrow’s Stars. Tell me one game that I did not take photo of it. Though I was busy, sick I would not miss that match. I could not go to one match because of the meeting. The guys played in a draw that match. It is necessary to train those guys psychologically. Both as footballer, and athlete. The guys should have feeling of responsibility.

- The careers of Fahmin Muradbeyli and Mirabdulla Abbasov have started nearly from that time….

- I love Mirabdulla like my own sonç because he played for Neftchi at the time I worked there. There are many other footballers besides Mirabdulla. For the first time I presented them the international passport when they were 10. They were supposed to show good game now.

- At the time you worked the budget of the clubs were higher…

- No. I don’t agree with such opinion. I did not count others money. I did not have much money back then. (laughs)

- At that time the squads were stronger, there were more teams. There were competitiveness, fans in one word everything. But there was not success in Euro cups. But now we have less teams and there no fans, but Europe succeeds…

- The team should hold the places they deserve. I cannot forget the work of Roman Hryhorchuk. He broke record. You cannot achieve that only with Hryhorchuk. Both legionary coach and footballer must be stronger than local. Famous John Toshack came to Azerbaijan. There are plenty of such coaches. What have they done? Rovnag Abdullayev has a good expression. He saysç we should not dismiss the coach in 5-6 months after his appointment. It is necessary to give them a time. How many years did Qarabag give to Gurban Gurbanov? The head coach should form a team and then achieve a success.

- It is necessary to agree that big clubs cannot give so much time…

- Why? Is Qarabag small club?

- In that period Qarabag did not want result...

- What have they done today? We live for today. That is why we lose. The human being should not live for today. It is necessary to look forward.

- The work at Qarabag has been organized properly….

- If the coach is required success at that moment it will not be realized. The coach should be required to form the game in the right way. Not quantity but quality should be important. If the quality is ensured, everything will be fine.

- You spoke about quantity and quality. When the number of clubs was higher the quality was low. You said that there are 8 clubs and all of them held the places they deserve. Does it mean that we will continue with 8 team and the quality will be better than that?

- I don’t want to continue with 8 team. We have not option. If you remember in one of my statements, I said let the Khazar Lankaran come and play. Despite that they can’t participate directly in the Premier League. I gave approval. Let them blame me as a person who violated the law and punish me. Their participation is very important. The high number of teams is not useful for us.

- New Year is approaching. The symbol of the New Year is Father Frost and Snow maiden. Though it is not serious we make a wish. If you come across with Santa Claus for which club would you wish dream?

- I cannot name any club. Not because of my post but soul. I would ask all eight teams in the Premier League play well. But four teams will qualify for Euro Cups. Those that did not qualify should not be disappointed. I would ask snow maiden to dress well and come to the stadium. Maybe fans will then also come. (laughs)