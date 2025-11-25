Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Qarabag to face Napoli in Champions League clash

    Football
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 09:35
    Qarabag to face Napoli in Champions League clash

    Qarabag FK will play its next UEFA Champions League league phase match against Italy's Napoli, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani champions, led by head coach Gurban Gurbanov, travel to Naples for the encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

    The league phase matchday 5 encounter is scheduled to kick off at midnight Baku time (00:00) (GMT+4). Renowned Polish FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to officiate the game.

    Qarabag currently sits 15th in the league phase standings with 7 points, while Napoli ranks 24th with 4 points.

    Earlier in the tournament, Qarabag secured victories over Benfica (3–2) and Copenhagen (2–0), lost away to Athletic Bilbao (1–3), and earned a 2–2 draw in Baku against Chelsea.

    UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ" İtaliyada "Napoli" ilə qarşılaşacaq
    Лига чемпионов УЕФА: "Карабах" сыграет с "Наполи" в Италии

