Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Qarabag FK ranks 6th in overall UEFA Champions League standings

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:43
    Qarabag FK ranks 6th in overall UEFA Champions League standings

    Aghdam-based Qarabag FK ranks sixth in the overall UEFA Champions League standings, Report informs.

    Alongside Qarabag, Germany's Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, France's PSG, Milan's Inter, and London's Arsenal also earned six points from their matches in Matchday 2.

    Qarabag Aghdam beat Denmark's Copenhagen 2-0 in Baku in Matchday 2 of the overall UEFA Champions League, and Benfica away in Portugal in Matchday 1.

    Qarabag FK UEFA Champions League football
    Photo
    Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ" turnir cədvəlində altıncı pillədə qərarlaşıb
    Photo
    "Карабах" занимает 6-ю строчку в турнирной таблице общего этапа ЛЧ УЕФА

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed