Qarabag FK ranks 6th in overall UEFA Champions League standings
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:43
Aghdam-based Qarabag FK ranks sixth in the overall UEFA Champions League standings, Report informs.
Alongside Qarabag, Germany's Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, France's PSG, Milan's Inter, and London's Arsenal also earned six points from their matches in Matchday 2.
Qarabag Aghdam beat Denmark's Copenhagen 2-0 in Baku in Matchday 2 of the overall UEFA Champions League, and Benfica away in Portugal in Matchday 1.
