Qarabag FC slips three spots in global rankings
Football
- 11 December, 2025
- 11:26
Qarabag Football Club (FC) has dropped three positions in the latest global club rankings, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Report informs.
The Azerbaijani champions, with 187.5 points, fell from 65th place to 68th.
Meanwhile, Sabah improved its standing, moving from 276th to 252nd with 87.25 points, while Zira climbed from 387th to 360th with 70.5 points.
Araz-Nakhchivan, however, declined from 390th place (57.75 points) to 486th.
The ranking includes 502 clubs worldwide, with French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) leading the list on 585 points.
