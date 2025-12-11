Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Qarabag FC slips three spots in global rankings

    Football
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 11:26
    Qarabag FC slips three spots in global rankings

    Qarabag Football Club (FC) has dropped three positions in the latest global club rankings, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani champions, with 187.5 points, fell from 65th place to 68th.

    Meanwhile, Sabah improved its standing, moving from 276th to 252nd with 87.25 points, while Zira climbed from 387th to 360th with 70.5 points.

    Araz-Nakhchivan, however, declined from 390th place (57.75 points) to 486th.

    The ranking includes 502 clubs worldwide, with French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) leading the list on 585 points.

    Qarabag FC football global rankings
    "Qarabağ" klubu dünya reytinqində üç pillə geriləyib
    ФК "Карабах" потерял три позиции в мировом рейтинге

    Latest News

    12:48

    Minister: Attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium reduced Kazakhstan's output by almost 500,000 tons

    Energy
    12:42

    Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, Tehran

    Region
    12:33

    Azerbaijan congratulates Burkina Faso on National Day

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31

    Other countries
    12:24

    Mykhailo Podolyak: Zelenskyy should run for second term

    Other countries
    12:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communications

    Media
    12:10

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank freezes Paysis' operations amid investigation into illegal gambling

    Finance
    11:55

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan security council secretaries mull closer cooperation

    Domestic policy
    11:48

    US dollar strengthens after Fed meeting

    Finance
    All News Feed