Qarabağ FC comments on claims about Almeida’s transfer to Bursaspor

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag FC commented on alleged agreement of Richard Almeida with Turkish Bursaspor team.

Director of the Aghdam club Emrah Çelikel told Report that they did not receive any official request from “green crocodiles”.

Çelikel said the current contract with Almeida intended till the end of current season. He said getting invitations from other clubs is normal case.

Notably, Doğan agency wrote that Richard Almeida positively responded to the offer of Bursaspor adding that the talks with two clubs are underway.