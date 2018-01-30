Qarabag club bids farewell to Norwegian team footballer - OFFICIAL

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The footballer of Norwegian national team Tarik Elyounoussi has left the camp training of Qarabag club in Antalya, Turkey.

Director of Azerbaijani club Emrah Çelikel told Report.

He said 30-year-old forward left the squad with request of Greek club Olympiacos. Çelikel said the experienced forward won’t play for Qarabag in the second part of season.

Qarabag leased Tarik Elyounoussi from Olympiacos in the summer of 2017. Norwegian forward who can’t play in the main team is expected to leave for Swedish AIK.