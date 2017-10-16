 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Qarabag" - "Atletico" referees announced

    French referees will manage the game

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag - Atlético match appointments within the framework of the second round of the Champions League disclosed.

    Report informs, French referees will lead the match that will take place on October 18 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

    Champions League

    Group C, III tour

    October 18

    20:00. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)

    Chief referee: Ruddy Buquet

    Side-line referees: Giordan Debar, Frederic Kanoute

    Additional assistant referees: Amaury Delerue, Francois Letexier

    Fourth official: Bertrand Juanno (all France)

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi