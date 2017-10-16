"Qarabag" - "Atletico" referees announced

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag - Atlético match appointments within the framework of the second round of the Champions League disclosed.
Report informs, French referees will lead the match that will take place on October 18 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Champions League
Group C, III tour
October 18
20:00. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)
Chief referee: Ruddy Buquet
Side-line referees: Giordan Debar, Frederic Kanoute
Additional assistant referees: Amaury Delerue, Francois Letexier
Fourth official: Bertrand Juanno (all France)
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
