"Qarabag" - "Atletico" referees announced

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag - Atlético match appointments within the framework of the second round of the Champions League disclosed.

Report informs, French referees will lead the match that will take place on October 18 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Champions League

Group C, III tour

October 18

20:00. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Atletico" (Madrid, Spain)

Chief referee: Ruddy Buquet

Side-line referees: Giordan Debar, Frederic Kanoute

Additional assistant referees: Amaury Delerue, Francois Letexier

Fourth official: Bertrand Juanno (all France)