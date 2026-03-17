In January–February of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 11,933 various vehicles, valued at approximately $267.4 million, representing a year-on-year decline of 28.7% and 7.4%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, imports of motor vehicles designed to carry 10 or more people, including the driver, increased 2.3 times, reaching 243 units (worth $46.728 million). Meanwhile, imports of passenger cars and other vehicles fell by 31.4%, totaling 10,488 units (worth $195.333 million).

Of these, 1,103 units (worth $24.347 million) were hybrid vehicles powered by both internal combustion and electric engines but not rechargeable from external sources; 4,674 units (worth $94.083 million) were plug‑in hybrids combining internal combustion and electric engines; and 204 units (worth $5.091 million) were fully electric vehicles.

This means imports of the first category decreased 2.7 times, the second increased by 2.9%, and the third fell by 34%.

In addition, imports of motor vehicles for cargo transport dropped by 13.4% to 1,096 units (worth $12.274 million), while imports of special‑purpose motor vehicles rose by 39.4% to 106 units (worth $13.052 million).