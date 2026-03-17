In 2025, Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $5.36 billion, 98.1% more compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The annual growth was driven by an increase in outward direct investments by $910.2 million (22.6% more compared to a year earlier), an increase in portfolio investments by $1.86 billion (2.7 times more), and an increase in other investments by $2.59 billion (2 times more than a year earlier).