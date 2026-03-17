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    Azerbaijan's net financial assets jump 98% to $5.36B in 2025

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 13:52
    Azerbaijan's net financial assets jump 98% to $5.36B in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $5.36 billion, 98.1% more compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    The annual growth was driven by an increase in outward direct investments by $910.2 million (22.6% more compared to a year earlier), an increase in portfolio investments by $1.86 billion (2.7 times more), and an increase in other investments by $2.59 billion (2 times more than a year earlier).

    Azerbaijan's net financial assets Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan ötən il xalis maliyyə aktivlərini 5 milyard dollardan çox artırıb
    Азербайджан за 2025 год увеличил чистые финансовые активы более чем на $5 млрд

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