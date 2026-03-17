Azerbaijan's net financial assets jump 98% to $5.36B in 2025
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 13:52
In 2025, Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $5.36 billion, 98.1% more compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The annual growth was driven by an increase in outward direct investments by $910.2 million (22.6% more compared to a year earlier), an increase in portfolio investments by $1.86 billion (2.7 times more), and an increase in other investments by $2.59 billion (2 times more than a year earlier).
Latest News
14:22
Azerbaijani Parliament congratulates Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz, Eid al-FitrMilli Majlis
13:57
Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports down over 7%Business
13:52
Azerbaijan's net financial assets jump 98% to $5.36B in 2025Finance
13:47
Maksat Mamytkanov on Bishkek and Baku's partnership priorities: energy, logistics, and air travel – INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:45
Photo
Eleven families receive apartment keys after relocating to Khojavand villageDomestic policy
13:30
Katz: Ali Larijani killed in airstrikeOther
13:24
Azerbaijan trade surplus rises to $1.07B in January-FebruaryBusiness
13:20
Azerbaijan exported over 4.3BCM of gas since early yearEnergy
13:03