Eleven families receive apartment keys after relocating to Khojavand village
Domestic policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 13:45
Eleven families who recently relocated to Khojavand village have been handed the keys to their new apartments.
According to Report"s Karabakh bureau, the families, totaling 36 people, have moved to the village at this stage.
These are families of former internally displaced persons who had previously been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
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