In 2025, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan steadily developed in all key areas, including energy, transport, and humanitarian affairs. Priorities for the coming years include further strengthening political dialogue, implementing joint investment projects, expanding energy cooperation, and developing transport corridors.

Maksat Mamytkanov, ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, spoke with Report about the prospects for bilateral cooperation, joint economic projects, and plans to develop air travel.

- How would you characterize the main results of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan in 2025?

- In 2025, bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan continued to develop steadily in all key areas-political, economic, and humanitarian. The intensity of political dialogue was maintained, trade and economic ties expanded, and cultural interaction strengthened.

The economic sector demonstrated particular momentum. The results of the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation (held in December 2025 - ed.) confirmed the transition to the practical implementation of the Cooperation Program for 2024-2029. The parties prioritized developing direct supplies of agricultural and industrial products, as well as deepening cooperation in raw material processing.

One of the important results of the past year was the launch of projects within the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, whose authorized capital, as you know, was increased to $100 million. Thus, in 2025, the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund approved funding for six projects totaling $17.8 million.

Among the cultural and humanitarian events, it is worth noting the successful holding of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Kyrgyzstan in April 2025.

- What priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan do you see for 2026?

- This year, contacts at the highest and highest levels will continue, and our leaders are expected to participate in various formats, such as the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Organization of Turkic States, which are becoming important mechanisms for regional cooperation.

At the same time, I see the economic sphere as the main priority area of ​​bilateral cooperation, in areas such as investment projects, energy, transport, and logistics.

Currently, the emphasis is on implementing investment and other economic projects, taking into account the capabilities and potential of the parties. Cooperation in energy and collaboration on the green transition and energy corridors are promising. We are focusing on expanding SOCAR's partnership with Kyrgyz companies operating in this sector. The exchange of experience in hydropower, energy balance diversification, access to new markets (Europe - ed.), and the sharing of technological innovations are important here.

In the transport and logistics sector, efforts are being made to fully realize the potential of the Middle Corridor, including its digitalization, taking into account the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. While emphasizing integration into international transport corridors and the development of multimodal routes for freight flows between Central Asia and the Caucasus, realizing joint potential in shipbuilding and ferry transportation is seen as a priority.

Furthermore, the possibility of expanding cooperation in digital high-tech sectors could be a promising area.

- What work is being done to expand bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan?

- To expand bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, multifaceted efforts are underway, focusing on eliminating administrative barriers, diversifying the product mix, and creating conditions for long-term cooperation.

Systematic efforts are underway to simplify trade procedures by implementing the e-Permit digital system for the electronic exchange of cargo permits, as well as ensuring the electronic issuance of special permits for oversized cargo.

Measures are also being taken to create the necessary institutions for business. To this end, a memorandum was signed in December 2025 between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan on the establishment of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council, which is currently being formed. The immediate plans include holding a business forum, the main goal of which should be the development of industry cooperation, primarily in agriculture and processing, to ensure direct mutual supplies and the implementation of joint projects in meat processing and crop production.

- Does Kyrgyzstan plan to participate in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in May 2026, and if so, at what level will its delegation be?

- Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to joint work at major international forums hosted in Azerbaijan. The successful COP29 global climate forum held in Baku in November 2024 demonstrated the high efficiency and effectiveness of such large-scale events.

In May 2026, Baku will once again host the equally large-scale World Urban Forum under the auspices of the UN. The Kyrgyz side will definitely participate in this global forum. The question of who will lead the Kyrgyz delegation is currently under consideration.

- How would you evaluate the performance of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund? What projects have already been financed by the Fund, and what are the priority areas for 2026?

- The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund is considered a successful and dynamically developing institution that has already proven its effectiveness in practice.

As I already noted, in 2025, the Fund has approved funding for six projects totaling $17.8 million. Projects currently being financed include the construction of two small hydroelectric power plants in the Issyk-Kul and Osh regions, the construction of social housing under the "My Home 2021-2026" state housing program, the construction of a modern medical cardiology center in Osh, the launch of carpet production in the Bishkek Free Economic Zone, and the construction of a modern garment factory in the Chuy region.

In 2026, the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund is expected to continue implementing projects in priority sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, which have been identified as key since the Fund's inception and have already been developed. These include energy, manufacturing and industry, particularly light industry, infrastructure and construction, agro-industrial complex, tourism, and IT.

- Kyrgyzstan is already participating in humanitarian and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Does Bishkek plan new initiatives in this area?

- Kyrgyzstan, as a fraternal support to Azerbaijan in the restoration of the Karabakh region, built a secondary school named after Aikol Manas in the Khidirli village in the Aghdam district. The opening took place in July 2025 with the participation of the leaders of the two countries. Kyrgyzstan is also prepared to participate in humanitarian and reconstruction work in Karabakh in the future. When and in what form this will take place remains an open question.

- Kyrgyzstan recently announced its intention to join the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor "Central Asia-Azerbaijan" project. When can we expect the practical implementation of this project?

- Kyrgyzstan views the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor "Central Asia-Azerbaijan" project as a promising area of ​​cooperation for the exchange of experience and technology between the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus. The project itself is currently in the initial implementation phase. Therefore, the Kyrgyz side must first complete the necessary work to legally formalize its intentions by drafting the relevant document. After this, Kyrgyzstan will become a full participant in the project, along with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

- Are there any specific agreements or initiatives to deepen Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with SOCAR, including on petroleum product supplies or joint projects?

- During the recent meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, the issue of deepening cooperation between SOCAR and relevant entities in the Kyrgyz fuel and energy market was discussed. Previously, the heads of our countries launched their close cooperation on fuel and lubricant supplies from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan. Currently, cooperation in the energy sector is entering a new stage of development, with promising joint projects in exploration, production, processing, and marketing.

- Is expanding direct air service between the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan being discussed, and what steps are being taken in this direction?

- Developing air service between our countries is a priority. This work is being carried out systematically and continuously. Thus, the frequency of flights has increased from one per week in 2024 to three per week in 2025. In 2026, an increase in tourist flow between our countries is expected, which will lead to an increase in flights from Baku to Bishkek, and eventually to the southern capital of Osh and Lake Issyk-Kul, the pearl of Central Asia.

- Azerbaijan is continuing construction on a modern five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. What stage is the project at, and when is its opening planned?

- Construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul is in its final stages. The hotel is expected to open this summer. The opening of this modern tourist destination will create conditions for increasing tourist travel from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan and expanding the geography of mutual travel. In this regard, we have begun preparatory work to organize direct seasonal flights from Baku directly to Tamchy Airport in Issyk-Kul. In the future, with the onset of the winter ski season, these flights can be rerouted to the winter tourism capital of Karakol on Issyk-Kul.

- In December 2025, Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in using Azerbaijan's satellite capabilities for communications, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and emergency prevention. What stage are the consultations currently at in this area? Is Kyrgyzstan considering a long-term partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of satellite services?

- In December 2025, a Kyrgyz government delegation visited the Azercosmos headquarters to establish direct contacts with those directly implementing Azerbaijan's aerospace program. Azercosmos presented an extensive presentation of its capabilities, and following the meeting, agreements were reached on providing potential assistance in creating a similar high-tech and advanced aerospace infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.

Work is currently underway to establish cooperation. The Kyrgyz side is interested in leveraging Azerbaijan's experience in this sector.

- Thank you for the interview.