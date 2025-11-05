Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Football
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 20:54
    Qarabag and Chelsea unveil starting lineups for Champions League clash

    The starting lineups have been confirmed for the UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 4 encounter between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and England's Chelsea.

    According to Report, the teams will take the field with the following elevens:

    Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, Mateus Silva, Marko Janković, Abdellah Zoubir (c), Bahlul Mustafazada, Leandro Andrade, Camilo Duran, Kady Borges, Pedro Bicalho, Elvin Jafarguliyev, Kevin Medina.

    Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, James Gittens, Andrey Santos, Juan Pedro, Jorrel Hato, Reece James (c), Tyrique George, Estevan Villian, Romeo Lavia.

    The Qarabag vs Chelsea match will kick off today at 09:45 pm local time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    Qarabag FK Chelsea UEFA Champions League
    Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ" və "Çelsi" komandalarının heyətləri açıqlanıb
    Лига чемпионов: Объявлены составы команд "Карабах" и "Челси"

