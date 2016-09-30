President Ilham Aliyev received UEFA President

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

Noting that a program of the visit of the delegation is broad and numerous events will be held, President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that their visit to Azerbaijan will be interesting. The head of state congratulated Aleksander Ceferin on his election as UEFA President, and stressed the importance of the fact that Aleksander Ceferin visited Azerbaijan shortly after his election. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of football, adding new stadiums were built in the country and special development programs prepared for children. The President expressed hope that conditions created for youth and children will yield fruits in a couple of years.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said it is his first visit to Azerbaijan. The UEFA President noted that he watched Qabala vs Mainz Europa League group stage match, describing the game as interesting.

Aleksander Ceferin underlined that the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan has done great work, adding they closely follow these achievements. He stressed that work done in the field of football in his country, Slovenia, gradually yielded results, emphasizing the significance of working with youth and children. The UEFA President hailed the organizational work and excellent infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the Qabala vs Mainz match in UEFA Europa League group stage, the head of state said despite being a young team Qabala reached Europa League group stage, and described it as a great success.

They also exchanged views over cooperation prospects.

Then they posed for photographs.