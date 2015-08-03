 Top
    Player of 'Celtic': It will be a tough match with Qarabag

    They have a big stadium that will be full

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ “We will need to be ready. It will be a tough match"

    REPORT referring to British newspaper Express, player of Scottish "Celtic", Virgil van Dijk said before the second game with the Azerbaijani Qarabag FC in the third qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League.

    According to him, he was watching the game of Qarabag last year, and believes that it is necessary to be ready to play with this team: "It will be a tough match. They have a great stadium that will be full. We need to show everyone where we belong as a club".

