    Norway book World Cup spot and force Italy into playoffs

    17 November, 2025
    Football

    Norway qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday after a 4-1 win away to Italy in their final qualifying match, condemning the hosts, who have missed out on the last two editions of the tournament, to the playoffs, Report informs via Reuters.

    Norway ended the qualifying campaign with a perfect record of eight wins, finishing six points ahead of four-times World Cup winners Italy, who will compete in the playoffs for the third consecutive occasion.

    Needing a nine-goal win because of Norway's superior goal difference, the Italians came out full of aggression and made the early breakthrough just after the 10-minute mark, as Francesco Pio Esposito swept in a close-range finish.

    The hosts were dominant until the last minutes of the first half and went close to a second goal several times with Norway having only a half-chance when a shot from Antonio Nusa went over the bar.

    However, it was a completely different Norway in the second half and Nusa equalised in the 63rd minute with a left-foot finish from inside the box.

    With Norway in control in the closing stages, Italy paid the price for leaving Erling Haaland unmarked in the box in the 78th minute as he met a cross and volleyed home with ease.

    Haaland then wrapped up the match with a second goal a minute later, taking his tally for the campaign to 16.

    Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the fourth in stoppage time for the visitors, who showed they would be no pushovers at next year's tournament.

    Norway Italy 2026 World Cup
    Norveç 27 ildən sonra ilk dəfə dünya çempionatına vəsiqə qazanıb
    Сборная Норвегии по футболу отобралась на чемпионат мира впервые за 27 лет

