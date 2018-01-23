Neftchi head coach apologizes for 1:8 scored defeat

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Our club played against FK SKA-Khabarovsk amid tiredness. The weather was not favorable. There were serious shortcomings in the squad. We missed the players in our national under-21 (U-21) football team and other members of our main squad who could not participate on this match for some reasons. The rival is about to finish the camp training in Germany, but it was our first team.”

Report informs, the head coach of Neftchi FC Tarlan Ahmadov said commenting on the reason of defeat to the outsider of Russian Premier League, SKA-Khabarovsk club with a score 1:8 in Antalya, Turkey. 47-year-old coach admitted that every shoot forwarded to their gate ended with being a gold: “Local transfers gradually are adapting to our team. Gato appeared in his first match after long period. Amid physical exertions almost every shoot forwarded towards our gate on the match ended with being goal. The factor of bad luck was also high. Nearly all the rival’s shoots from far distance hit into the top corner. I also can’t blame our goalkeeper much for these goals. Perhaps such thing happens once in one hundred years.”

Ahmadov said in the following games he will learn from mistakes and apologized before fans: “The aim of friendly matches is different. I agree if we lose all upcoming test matches, but we must determine our mistakes and gain victories on official matches after learning from previous mistakes.

In spite of unfavorable weather conditions, our training continues for the second part of season. The more difficult the trainings are, the easier we will play during official games. If everything goes as we planned, in the decisive stage of season we will reach our highest level and all the targets we set.

Though it was a test match, this defeat was very hard for me. Anyway, you can’t justify such defeat. For this reason, first of all, I apologize on behalf of all team before our loyal fans who stood by us in difficult days. I perfectly understand them. This match was alarm for us. We have seen our mistakes and we’ll try to work for better matches so that not repeat the previous mistakes in the Championship and Cup matches.”