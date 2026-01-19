Jack Harrison leaves Leeds for Fiorentina

Fiorentina have completed the signing of Jack Harrison on an initial loan from Leeds United until the end of the season, Report informs via Playmakerstats.

Harrison has featured just 11 times in the Premier League under Daniel Farke this season, starting only one of those matches – a 2-0 loss to Burnley back in October.

Now the former England youth international, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Everton, has the chance to get more game time by joining Serie A side Fiorentina on an initial loan, although with an option to buy.

After a dreadful start to the season in which I Viola didn't win in the league until December 21st, they have now won three of their last six league games.

Fiorentina will be hoping that run can continue at home to Cagliari on Saturday – a game in which Harrison could potentially make his debut.