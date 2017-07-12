"Inter" Baku to play its first match at II qualifying round in Europa League

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Inter" Baku will play its first match in the Europa League II qualifying round. Report informs, rival is Luxembourg's "Fola Esch".

The game at the Dalga Arena will be considered as the first game of the Euroleague. In fact, the match was to be held on July 13. However, UEFA rescheduled time to avoid coincidence of home matches between "Gabala" and "Inter".

As for the two other clubs of Azerbaijan, Gabala will meet Polish "Jagiellonia on July 13 in Bakcell Arena, Zira will face Romania's Astra in Marin Anastasovici Stadium in the city of Giurgiu, Romania.

Europa League

II qualifying round, 1st game

July 12

20:00. "Inter" (Azerbaijan) - "Fola Esch" (Luxembourg)

Referee: Eitan Shemeulevitch

Side-line referees: Nissan Davidi, Sagi Mazamber.

Fourth official: Daniel Bar-Natan (all Israel)

Baku, "Dalga Arena" stadium.