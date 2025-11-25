Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Il Meridiano Sport: Qarabag is a team that has taught everyone to expect surprises

    Football
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 14:51
    Il Meridiano Sport: Qarabag is a team that has taught everyone to expect surprises

    Qarabag FK is a team that has taught everyone to expect surprises, and Napoli will need maximum concentration against such a well-organized opponent, Italy's Il Meridiano Sport writes in its preview of today's UEFA Champions League league-phase match, Report informs.

    The article highlights that the Aghdam club has already shown strength and character in its first four matches of the 2025/2026 Champions League season. According to the outlet, Napoli will need "focus, balance and high-quality decision-making" to handle the challenge.

    The piece notes that while Qarabag's first appearance in the Champions League group stage in 2017/2018 ended with two draws and four losses, the Azerbaijani champions are delivering a completely different performance this season. Their first win came against Benfica (3:2), followed by a victory over Copenhagen, a 2:2 draw with Chelsea, and a single away defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

    With an average of two goals scored per match and seven points collected, Qarabag arrives at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as a serious contender, the paper adds.

    "Qarabag has become the most recognizable club in Azerbaijani football, steadily gaining UEFA experience and becoming a regular presence in European competitions. For Napoli, this is a match that demands maximum attention against a highly organized team," Il Meridiano Sport emphasizes.

    Earlier, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte also described Qarabag as "the surprise team of this Champions League season," stressing the need for his squad to recover and prepare for a new challenge.

    "Il Meridiano Sport": "Qarabağ" hər kəsi sürprizlərə alışdıran bir komandadır
    Il Meridiano Sport: "Карабах" — это команда, которая приучила всех к сюрпризам

