Head coach of "Zira" FC: If I offended any journalist, I would apologize

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the head coach of "Zira" FC Adil Shukurov.

Qarabag's player Rashad Sadigov has a good relationship with "Zira" and helps the team

- Is Rashad Sadigov's help has any effect on your work?

- Let me say this: "Today, Rashad is a football player. As a football player he has a relationship with the club management. We also have relations with him. But not in that level to get advice from him, sit down and talk. We know him like a footballer and as captain of the national team Qarabag. He has no impact on our Premier League team. There is no such a thing.

- Does relations of captain with club management have any impact on your work?

- Not at all.

- What was the reason you were late for press conference after last match with Qarabag?

- You know, after defeat you need to talk to the players of the team. The talk after the game took a little longer. We had conversation in changing room. After that, we sat in the room in front of the conference room. Once they called us. Simply, we had consulting with our coaches and it took a little longer. As you know, we never had a cold attitude towards the press. It never happened. If we had cold attitude towards press officer, you would see it. We have respect to everyone and this will continue.

- What did you consult with coaches?

-In this regard, there were issues in UEFA pro licence course. There was noted such a thing that if team loses, coaches must not make a statement at once. It would be good to be patient and give statement after consulting withassistants. We had the same issue. Frankly, I never expected this state of affairs. I would not want this happen. If I offended any journalist i would apologize.

- Disciplinary Committee has warned you..

- It is not surprising. Because the Disciplinary Committee has done its work.

- Gurban Gurbanov was waiting for you at that time to come after the end of your conference. But when he heard that you had not in the press conference yet, he was dissatisfied.

- There is no law about who should go first to the press conference. I don't think G. Gurbanov will be dissatisfied with such events.