Fireworks to be organized during Azerbaijani Cup final

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fireworks will be organized at the Azerbaijan Cup final match between "Neftchi" and "Karabakh" football clubs. Report informs that the cup will be reduced to the Gabala city stadium by helicopter.

Preparatory work is underway in this regard.

The stands, the places for cameras for shooting the game and the scene for the awards ceremony will be installed.

The awarding ceremony will take place after the match. The event will end with fireworks.

Azerbaijani Cup final will take place on June 3.