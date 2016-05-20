England Football League wants new five-league

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ English football could be heading for its biggest shake-up since the creation of the Premier League in 1992, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The Football League wants to create an extra division with 20 teams in each from 2019-20.

It would mean England has 100 teams in five divisions, up from 92. There are currently 24 teams in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The Football League says the move would tackle fixture congestion and boost the finances of its members.

The Premier League and the Football Association have backed the proposal "in principle".

Of the current 72 Football League clubs, 90% must support the proposal for it to go ahead. A decision will be made at their annual general meeting in June 2017.

"There are clear benefits for everyone," Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey said.