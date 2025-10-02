Elvin Jafarguliyev becomes best player in Qarabag-Copenhagen match
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:32
Elvin Jafarguliyev, defender for Aghdam's Qarabag FK, was named man of the match in the second round of the UEFA Champions League main stage against Denmark's Copenhagen, Report informs referring to the UEFA website.
Aghdam-based club convincingly defeated Denmark 2-0 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.
Abdullah Zubir opened the scoring in the 28th minute, and Emmanuel Addai scored his team's second goal seven minutes before the end of regulation time.
