Elkhan Mammadov: "We will host FİFA Summit with great pleasure”

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA Executive Football Summit for the first time to be held in Baku behind closed doors on November 21. AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov told Report.

He said after Gianni Infantino elected the president of FIFA it was decided to hold such summits in different countries. The decision was made because there is no much opportunity for 211 members of FIFA to discuss daily issues at FIFA Congress which is held once a year.

“Gianni Infantino made an initiative to select about 10 countries to host the summit and invite heads of 10-20 national associations to each summit. Last year summit was held in SAR, USA, England, Qatar. This year Azerbaijan is one of the host countries. We will host summit attended by 15 countries with great pleasure”, - E.Mammadov said.

General Secretary also added that summit participants will attend the match between Qarabag and Chelsea on November 22 at Baku Olympic Stadium to be held in the fifth round of Champions League. But he said Gianni Infantino will not be among the spectators.

Apart from Gianni Infantino, FIFA Summit will be attended by FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, the heads of football federations of regional countries, also heads of FIFA member associations.

Football federations of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Benin, Chad, Jibuti, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Moldova, Ukraine and Russia will take part in the summit.