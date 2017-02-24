Beşiktaş's rival in 1/8 finals round of Europa League named

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of 1/8 finals of Football League held in Europe.
Report informs, as a result opponent of Turkey's only representative "Besiktas" determined.
It is Greek "Olympiakos" which won Turkey's other representative Osmanlıspor - 0:0, 3:0.
The draw results:
"Selta" (Spain) - "Krasnodar" (Russia)
APOEL (Cyprus) - "Anderlecht" (Belgium)
"Schalke" (Germany) - "Borussia" (Mönchengladbach, Germany)
"Lion" (France) - "Rome" (Italy)
"Rostov" (Russia) - "Manchester United" (England)
"Olympiakos" (Greece) - " Beşiktaş " (Turkey)
"Gent" (Belgium) - "Genk" (Belgium)
"Copenhagen" (Denmark) - "Ajax" (Netherlands).
1/8 finals matches will take place on March 9 and 16.
