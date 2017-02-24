 Top
    Close photo mode

    Beşiktaş's rival in 1/8 finals round of Europa League named

    Draw ceremony was held

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of 1/8 finals of Football League held in Europe.

    Report informs, as a result opponent of Turkey's only representative "Besiktas" determined.

    It is Greek "Olympiakos" which won Turkey's other representative Osmanlıspor - 0:0, 3:0.

    The draw results:

    "Selta" (Spain) - "Krasnodar" (Russia)

    APOEL (Cyprus) - "Anderlecht" (Belgium)

    "Schalke" (Germany) - "Borussia" (Mönchengladbach, Germany)

    "Lion" (France) - "Rome" (Italy)

    "Rostov" (Russia) - "Manchester United" (England)

    "Olympiakos" (Greece) - " Beşiktaş " (Turkey)

    "Gent" (Belgium) - "Genk" (Belgium)

    "Copenhagen" (Denmark) - "Ajax" (Netherlands).

    1/8 finals matches will take place on March 9 and 16.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi