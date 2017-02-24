Beşiktaş's rival in 1/8 finals round of Europa League named

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of 1/8 finals of Football League held in Europe.

Report informs, as a result opponent of Turkey's only representative "Besiktas" determined.

It is Greek "Olympiakos" which won Turkey's other representative Osmanlıspor - 0:0, 3:0.

The draw results:

"Selta" (Spain) - "Krasnodar" (Russia)

APOEL (Cyprus) - "Anderlecht" (Belgium)

"Schalke" (Germany) - "Borussia" (Mönchengladbach, Germany)

"Lion" (France) - "Rome" (Italy)

"Rostov" (Russia) - "Manchester United" (England)

"Olympiakos" (Greece) - " Beşiktaş " (Turkey)

"Gent" (Belgium) - "Genk" (Belgium)

"Copenhagen" (Denmark) - "Ajax" (Netherlands).

1/8 finals matches will take place on March 9 and 16.