Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan's football team will play friendly match with Andorra.

Report informs, the teams will meet at Bad Erlach city, Austria.

Match will start at 20:00 pm Baku time.

This will be second 2016 friendly match of the team, coached by Robert Prosinecki.

Notably, training camp of the team from May 23, Austria will end on June 4. During the meeting, other rivals will be Macedonia (May 29) and Canada (June 3).