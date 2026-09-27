Azerbaijani national team to play first match of new UEFA Nations League season today
Football
- 27 September, 2026
- 10:15
Azerbaijan's national football team will play its first match of the new UEFA Nations League season today.
According to Report, the team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov, will face Lithuania away.
The match in Kaunas will kick off at 17:00 Baku time.
The Group 2, League D match will be officiated by Cyprus FIFA referee Menelaos Antoniou.
Lithuania beat Liechtenstein 2–0 away in their opening group match.
UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Azərbaycan yığması bu gün Litva komandası ilə üz-üzə gələcək
Сборная Азербайджана сегодня проведет первый матч в новом сезоне Лиги наций УЕФА
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