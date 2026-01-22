Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Football
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 10:56
    Azerbaijani futsal referee appointed to Armenian national team's match

    Azerbaijani futsal referee Hikmat Gafarli has been appointed to officiate a match involving the Armenia national team, the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation told Report.

    In the European Championship final stage, Gafarli will serve as timekeeper, assisting the refereeing team in today's Armenia–Ukraine match.

    This is also the FIFA referee's first appointment to the final stage of the European Championship.

