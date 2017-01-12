Azerbaijan national team keeps position in FIFA ranking

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA revealed 2017 ranking of national teams. Report informs, Azerbaijani team holds 90th place with 386 points.

Ranking of rivals in 2018 world cup qualification group are as follows: Germany – 3rd place (1433 points), Northern Ireland – 32nd (767 points), Czech Republic – 43rd (671 points), San Marino – 202nd (17 points), Norway – 84th (418 points).

Order of first 34 teams in the ranking hasn’t changed. Turkey is at 24th place with 851 points. Argentina tops the list with 1634, Brazil is second with 1544 points.

Notably, the next ranking will be announced on February 9.