Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankings
Football
- 06 November, 2025
- 09:33
Azerbaijan has narrowed the gap with Serbia in the UEFA country rankings following Qarabag's 2–2 draw against England's Chelsea in the Champions League encounter.
According to Report, with this result, Azerbaijan now occupies 25th place in the UEFA rankings with a coefficient of 22.250, just behind Serbia, which sits 24th with 22.375. Slovenia trails closely in 26th position, holding a coefficient of 21.718.
Latest News
10:04
Photo
Video
Victory March taking place in BakuMilitary
09:47
Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fansForeign policy
09:39
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.43 per barrelEnergy
09:33
Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankingsFootball
09:23
CBA currency exchange rates (06.11.2025)Finance
09:20
Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China going to win AI race'ICT
09:14
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2025)Finance
09:05
First pilot batch of Kazakh wheat sent to Armenia via AzerbaijanInfrastructure
08:57