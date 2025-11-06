Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankings

    Football
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 09:33
    Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankings

    Azerbaijan has narrowed the gap with Serbia in the UEFA country rankings following Qarabag's 2–2 draw against England's Chelsea in the Champions League encounter.

    According to Report, with this result, Azerbaijan now occupies 25th place in the UEFA rankings with a coefficient of 22.250, just behind Serbia, which sits 24th with 22.375. Slovenia trails closely in 26th position, holding a coefficient of 21.718.

    Azərbaycan UEFA reytinqində Serbiyaya daha da yaxınlaşıb
    Азербайджан приблизился к Сербии в рейтинге УЕФА

