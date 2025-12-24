Athletic Bilbao fined over fan misconduct in match against Qarabag

Spain's Athletic Bilbao have been fined for fan misconduct during their UEFA Champions League league phase match against Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK, Report informs.

European football's governing body imposed a €10,000 fine on the Bilbao club after supporters violated Article 16(2) of UEFA Disciplinary Regulations during the match.

Athletic were punished for conveying a message deemed inappropriate for a sporting event, including political, ideological, religious, or offensive content expressed through gestures, words, objects, or other means.

During the game, Athletic supporters displayed the flag of the former illegal separatist regime once created by Armenian separatists in Karabakh. Qarabag officials had informed the host club about provocations in the city both before and during the match.

The match ended with a 3–1 victory for Athletic Bilbao.