Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clash

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 match between AEK Larnaca and Crystal Palace.

According to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Aghayev will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali. Elchin Masiyev will serve as the fourth official.

The VAR duties will be handled by Dutch referee Jeroen Manschot, while Azerbaijani official Nijat Ismayilli has been assigned as AVAR.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 19 at the AEK Arena in Larnaca. The first leg in England ended in a goalless draw, leaving everything to play for in the return fixture.