Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    AFFA president congratulates Qarabag FK on their victory

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:25
    AFFA president congratulates Qarabag FK on their victory

    Rovshan Najaf, president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has congratulated Qarabag FK on its 2-0 victory over Denmark's Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Report informs.

    "Qarabag Football Club, with its convincing victory over Denmark's Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, achieved another historic success. I wholeheartedly congratulate our team and wish them further victories in the upcoming matches," he wrote in a post on social media.

    Rovshan Najaf AFFA Qarabag FK
    AFFA prezidenti "Qarabağ"ı təbrik edib
    Президент АФФА поздравил "Карабах" с победой

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed