AFFA president congratulates Qarabag FK on their victory
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:25
Rovshan Najaf, president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has congratulated Qarabag FK on its 2-0 victory over Denmark's Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Report informs.
"Qarabag Football Club, with its convincing victory over Denmark's Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, achieved another historic success. I wholeheartedly congratulate our team and wish them further victories in the upcoming matches," he wrote in a post on social media.
