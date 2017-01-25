 Top
    AFFA officials leave for meeting with UEFA President

    Roundtable discussion starts as part of TEP program in Switzerland

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Roundtable discussion led by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis started in Geneva, Switzerland as part of TEP program.

    Report informs, in two days event AFFA will be represented by General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov and his deputy Sarhan Hajiyev.

    Football federations of Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain will participate in roundtable.

