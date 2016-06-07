AFFA Executive Committee will hold a meeting again

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, meeting of the Executive Committee was held in administrative building of AFFA (Association of Football Federation of Azerbaijan).

Report informs referring to the official website of the AFFA, two issues were discussed at the meeting.

It was decided to determine the number of clubs which will perform in the Premier League 2016-2017 season at the upcoming at the meeting of the Executive Committee on June 13.

Before June 13, AFFA, the Professional Football League and Licensing Group shall examine the situation of the clubs, which, in accordance with the principles of sport can rise from Division I to the Premier League, and present the results to the Executive Committee.

At the same time, Rauf Mirzayev was appointed head coach of the national U17 football team of Azerbaijan, Mirbagir Isayev - the U16 national team, Milton Luiz Ziller Junior - the national futsal team, Zeynal Zeynalov - beach football.