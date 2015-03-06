A reporting conference held in AFFA

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today held a regular reporting conference of AFFA. Report informs, the conference attended by the President of the Federation Rovnag Abdullayev, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee Karen Espelund, AFFA officials and number of guests.

In his speech, the president of AFFA Rovnag Abdullayev spoke about the state program, carried out for the development of football in Azerbaijan in 2015-2015 years. R.Abdullayev told about the implementation of the tasks given by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the AFFA governance.

According to the president of AFFA, 'State program "On development of football in 2005-2015 years" presented to the state governance in the form of a report. R. Abdullayev said the draft of a new state program, which provides training for the European Championships in 2020 is preparing. The document will be submitted to the government within 3 months. Then the Secretary General of the organization Elkhan Mammadov made a speech. He said that football is the most discussed and one of the major sports in the world. According to E.Mammadov, as well as in other areas, also in football exist problems.

'Although, according to the FIFA rankings, after four defeats in 2014, our team has fallen below the 73rd degree, there were successes. So, in the same months young people cheered us. For the first time the team won a ticket to the elite Rhind U-17 and U-19. In 2012, "Neftchi" and in 2014 "Karabakh" made in the international arena. In spite of the fact that in the last round of the group stage team defeated, "Karabakh" remained in the hearts of fans as the winner. Baku to host EURO 2020. We want to participate in this tournament and showcase the beautiful game'.

After the speech of the Secretary General presented a video on the work done by AFFA in 2014.

In his speech, expert on financial issues of the Federation Khalid Jafarov touched expenditures and revenues in 2014.

Independent audit Babak Mammadov noted that the financial report has been checked and approved.

Coaching Committee Chairman of the AFFA Vagif Sadigov spoke about the created conditions and support.

The next speaker was a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, Karen Espelund, who said that he had come to Baku today and saw a grand stadium here, "I congratulate you on this achievement. UEFA will support AFFA in future too. I am grateful to you for the creation of conditions for the development of both female and male football. "

After the speeches, elections were held for the vacant positions. Then the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee was announced closed.