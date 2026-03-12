Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 08:50
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    100.16

    13.78

    39.31

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    94.45

    11.92

    37.03

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,156.40

    - 58.30

    815.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,417.27

    - 289.24

    - 646.02

    S&P 500

    6,775.80

    - 5.68

    - 69.70

    Nasdaq

    22,716.13

    19.03

    - 525.86

    Nikkei

    54,179.47

    - 1,454.47

    3,839.99

    Dax

    23,640.03

    - 328.60

    - 850.38

    FTSE 100

    10,353.77

    - 58.47

    422.39

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,041.81

    - 15.55

    - 107.69

    Shanghai Composite

    4,133.71

    9.75

    164.87

    Bist 100

    13,200.38

    24.64

    1,938.86

    RTS

    1,137.11

    - 4.66

    22.98

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1535

    - 0.0098

    - 0.0210

    USD/GBP

    1.3366

    - 0.0086

    - 0.0107

    JPY/USD

    159.1000

    0.9000

    2.6500

    RUB/USD

    79.2559

    0.3103

    0.5059

    TRY/USD

    44.1130

    0.0329

    1.1568

    CNY/USD

    6.8807

    0.0177

    - 0.1083
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (12.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (12.03.2026)

    Latest News

    09:53

    US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve

    Other countries
    09:49

    Indonesia lowers number of troops it will contribute to Gaza security force to 8,000

    Other countries
    09:49

    Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president says

    Foreign policy
    09:45

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95

    Energy
    09:43

    Valdis Zatlers: Global crises cannot be resolved by force alone

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil field

    Other countries
    09:32

    Kiril Petkov: Baku Forum to be key platform in challenging times

    Foreign policy
    09:28

    Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and region

    Foreign policy
    09:27

    Trump threatens to destroy Iran's power grid within an hour

    Other countries
