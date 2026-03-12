Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.03.2026)
Finance
- 12 March, 2026
- 08:50
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
100.16
|
13.78
|
39.31
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
94.45
|
11.92
|
37.03
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,156.40
|
- 58.30
|
815.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,417.27
|
- 289.24
|
- 646.02
|
S&P 500
|
6,775.80
|
- 5.68
|
- 69.70
|
Nasdaq
|
22,716.13
|
19.03
|
- 525.86
|
Nikkei
|
54,179.47
|
- 1,454.47
|
3,839.99
|
Dax
|
23,640.03
|
- 328.60
|
- 850.38
|
FTSE 100
|
10,353.77
|
- 58.47
|
422.39
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,041.81
|
- 15.55
|
- 107.69
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,133.71
|
9.75
|
164.87
|
Bist 100
|
13,200.38
|
24.64
|
1,938.86
|
RTS
|
1,137.11
|
- 4.66
|
22.98
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1535
|
- 0.0098
|
- 0.0210
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3366
|
- 0.0086
|
- 0.0107
|
JPY/USD
|
159.1000
|
0.9000
|
2.6500
|
RUB/USD
|
79.2559
|
0.3103
|
0.5059
|
TRY/USD
|
44.1130
|
0.0329
|
1.1568
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8807
|
0.0177
|
- 0.1083
