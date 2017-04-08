A person, banned from leaving country on IBAR case left Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgi Nikolov, former president of Inter FC of Baku, who has been banned from leaving the country on the case of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBAR), has left Azerbaijan.

Football functionary told Report that he returned to Bulgaria on April 7.

He said that he is banned for one year from the entry to Azerbaijan: "I have returned to Bulgaria on April 7. Finally, I'm at home, the problem has been solved. However, the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan imposed a ban on my entry to the country due to illegal residing in Baku for last year and a half, but it wasn't due to my fault. A ban imposed on leaving the country as investigation on the International Bank was underway. No charges were made against me. The process has ended, and they thanked me for my patience. I'd like to support everyone who supported me, cared for me, especially to the media representatives. I hope we will meet again".

Former president of Inter FC said that he does not want to be engaged in football in the future. He said that he will establish a business: "Now, I do not think about work, I should have a rest. I don't want to be engaged in football in the future. But never say never. I will establish my own business".

Notably, Georgi Nikolov worked as a president of Inter FC of Baku from 2006 to 2015. The team's honorary president was former head of "International Bank of Azerbaijan" OJSC Jahangir Hajiyev, currently jailed.