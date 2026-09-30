Yield on EBRD manat-denominated bonds falls 2%
Finance
- 30 September, 2026
- 17:20
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Tomorrow, Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) will make the next interest payment on the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) bonds, issued on October 1 of last year in manats pegged to the AZIR index, Report informs referring to the NDC.
The coupon payment amount will be 1,610 manats per bond, which is 2% less than on July 1.
The total issue volume is 50 million manats. A total of 500 registered bonds with a floating interest rate and a nominal value of 100,000 manats each have been issued. The annual interest rate is 6.44%.
The underwriters of the issue are ABB-Invest and Unicapital investment companies.
($1=1.7 manats)
EBRD-nin manatla buraxdığı istiqrazların gəlirliliyi 2 % azalıb
Доходность манатных облигаций ЕБРР снизилась на 2%
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