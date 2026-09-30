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    Yield on EBRD manat-denominated bonds falls 2%

    Finance
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:20
    Yield on EBRD manat-denominated bonds falls 2%

    Tomorrow, Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) will make the next interest payment on the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) bonds, issued on October 1 of last year in manats pegged to the AZIR index, Report informs referring to the NDC.

    The coupon payment amount will be 1,610 manats per bond, which is 2% less than on July 1.

    The total issue volume is 50 million manats. A total of 500 registered bonds with a floating interest rate and a nominal value of 100,000 manats each have been issued. The annual interest rate is 6.44%.

    The underwriters of the issue are ABB-Invest and Unicapital investment companies.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Coupon payment European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
    EBRD-nin manatla buraxdığı istiqrazların gəlirliliyi 2 % azalıb
    Доходность манатных облигаций ЕБРР снизилась на 2%
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