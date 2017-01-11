Volume of cash money supply increasing in Azerbaijan

Baku.11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Cash money supply in circulation amounted to 6 332,9 mln AZN as of December 1, 2016.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan CBA, total amount of cash in circulation has increased for two consecutive months. Thus, an increase of 96.9 million AZN or 1.56% recorded in October , 41,3 mln AZN or 0.66% in November.The amount of cash increased by 915.4 mln AZN or 16.9% compared with the beginning of last year. The amount of cash in circulation showed an increase of 594,1 mln AZN or 10,35% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Notably, the maximum level of cash in circulation has been recorded in July 2014 (11 144,4 mln. AZN).In other words figure released on December 1, 2016 is below the maximum limit by 4 811,5 mln AZN or 43.17%.

Analytical Group of Report believes, CBA through bond sales in securities market will keep cash money supply at 6-6.5 bln AZN level.