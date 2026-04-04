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    Velocity of Azerbaijani manat declines slightly

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 11:55
    Velocity of Azerbaijani manat declines slightly

    The velocity of the Azerbaijani manat fell slightly as of March 1, 2026, reaching 2.83 points, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said, as quoted by Report. This represents a decrease of 0.01 points compared with the previous month, 0.37 points since the beginning of the year, and 0.4 points compared with the same date last year.

    The CBA"s statistics show that the lowest recorded velocity in the past 20 years occurred in January 2015, just before the country"s first major currency devaluation in recent years, when the figure stood at 2.68 points. By contrast, the highest level was registered in 2005, at 15.72 points.

    Analysts note that the gradual decline in the manat"s circulation speed may reflect slower economic activity, changes in monetary demand, or broader shifts in financial behavior among households and businesses. While the monthly drop appears modest, the longer-term trend underscores the importance of monitoring liquidity and payment flows to maintain currency stability.

    Azərbaycan manatının dövretmə sürəti azalıb
    Скорость обращения азербайджанского маната снизилась

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