Total value of government securities in Azerbaijan falls by 11%
Finance
- 03 October, 2025
- 20:05
In the first half of 2025, the total value of government securities in circulation in Azerbaijan decreased by 11%, or 1 billion manats, compared to the end of last year, reaching 8.5 billion manats.
Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that the main factor behind the decline was the absence of new issuances by the Ministry of Finance.
During January–June, the total value of government bonds in circulation fell by 15%, or 1.5 billion manats, to 7.9 billion manats, while the total value of Central Bank notes increased 2.9 times, or by 0.4 billion manats, reaching 0.6 billion manats.
