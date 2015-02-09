Tax Minister: Impact of the financial crisis in Azerbaijan to be reduced to a minimum

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The economic crisis in partner countries will not bypass also Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov said at the briefing held today.

According to him, in spite of that, as a result of economic policy pursued by the head of our state, impact of the crisis will be minimal: "At the same time, will be reduced to a minimum the problems that may arise in tax incomings. In accordance with the commitments put before the Ministry of Taxes, this work will successfully continued also in 2015".