Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Switzerland calls on ADB to help open new markets for private sector

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:12
    Switzerland calls on ADB to help open new markets for private sector

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has the potential to play a central role in diversifying supply chains and facilitating the private and financial sectors' access to new markets, Pietro Lazzeri, Governor for Switzerland in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session held during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "This opens prospects for fruitful collaboration with the Swiss private and financial sectors, which are distinguished by innovative, sustainable approaches and high-quality partnerships in strategically important areas such as infrastructure, innovation, life sciences, technology, and renewable energy. We expect ADB to continue to adhere to existing international commitments, particularly the Paris Agreement, and to continue supporting countries in adapting to climate change and implementing the energy transition," Lazzeri noted.

    Switzerland Asian Development Bank (ADB) Pietro Lazzeri
    İsveçrə ADB-ni özəl sektor üçün yeni bazarların açılmasına dəstək olmağa çağırıb
    Швейцария призвала АБР содействовать открытию новых рынков для частного сектора

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