Subsidies for Azerbaijani universities expected to rise by over 5%

In 2026, Azerbaijan is expected to allocate 100.1 million manats (approximately $59 million) in subsidies to partially cover the expenses of certain higher education institutions, representing a 5.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

In 2026, expenditures for expanding the informatization of the education system are projected to remain unchanged from 2025, at 38.3 million manats (just over $22.5 million).

Last year, Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts prepared an audit report on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Ministry of Science and Education's activities related to the informatization of the education system.

There are 51 higher education institutions operating in Azerbaijan, 42 of which are state universities.