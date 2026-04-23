Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan assets near $74B

    Finance
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 16:46
    State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan assets near $74B

    The assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) as of April 1, 2026, amounted to $73.52 billion, slightly lower than the figure on January 1 ($73.54 billion).

    As per Report, SOFAZ revenues in the first quarter amounted to 3.18 billion manats, including oil and gas revenues of 1.8 billion manats and revenues from asset management of 1.38 billion manats.

    At the same time, within the structure of oil and gas revenues, receipts to the fund from the sale of profit oil and gas amounted to 1.8 billion manats, and from bonus payments and transit, 400,000 manats. During the reporting period, the fund received 1.4 billion manats from the sale of profit oil and gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields and 359.6 million manats from the Shah Deniz field.

    The Fund's off-budget revenues from changes in gold prices and exchange rate differences on currencies amounted to 2.12 billion manats. At the same time, against the backdrop of changes in the market value of the investment portfolio, a decline in investment income of 741.1 million manats was recorded.

    SOFAZ expenditures in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to 3.22 billion manats.

    1 manat=$0.59 as of April 23

    SOFAZ assets expenditures
    ARDNF-in aktivləri 74 milyard dollara yaxındır
    Активы ГНФАР составляют около $74 млрд

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