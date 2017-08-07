"Standard Insurance" OJSC makes new appointment

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new director has been appointed to the Business Development department of the “Standard Insurance” OJSC.

Report informs referring to the company, new director is Jahangir Akif Akhundov.

He has been the director of Ganja subsidiary of “Standard Insurance” and replaced Goshgar Hasanov on the new post.

Moreover, responsible actuary of the company Gunay Mahir Mammadova has resigned. No appointment has been made to her place yet.

Notably, “Standard Insurance” was established in 2002. Its authorized capital is 11 mln. AZN. The company’s shares belong to the “AB Standard” CJSC.

“Standard Insurance” has recently been on the agenda due to the financial difficulties.