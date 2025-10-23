Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolio

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 12:53
    SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolio

    As of the end of September 2025, 34.7% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio consisted of bonds and other money market instruments, Report informs, referring to SOFAZ.

    This marks a 15.7 percentage point decrease compared to the first three quarters of 2024.

    Furthermore, SOFAZ reduced the share of stocks in its investment portfolio from 26.2% to 25.8%.

    The share of gold rose from 17.7% to 32.8%, while the share of real estate increased from 5.7% to 6.7%.

    SOFAZ investment portfolio real estate
    ARDNF investisiya portfelində daşınmaz əmlakın payını artırıb
    ГНФАР увеличил долю недвижимости в инвестпортфеле до 6,7%

    Latest News

    12:55

    Azerbaijan's forex reserves up by almost 11% in year

    Finance
    12:53

    SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolio

    Finance
    12:44
    Photo

    Azerconnect Group participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

    ICT
    12:40

    Pashinyan: Washington declaration bringing concrete results

    Region
    12:31
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district

    Domestic policy
    12:17

    SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments

    Finance
    12:16

    SOFAZ earns $410M from Shah Deniz in nine months

    Energy
    12:14
    Photo

    Nearly 65 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:56

    Dollar's share in SOFAZ investment portfolio revealed

    Finance
    All News Feed