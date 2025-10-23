SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolio

As of the end of September 2025, 34.7% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio consisted of bonds and other money market instruments, Report informs, referring to SOFAZ.

This marks a 15.7 percentage point decrease compared to the first three quarters of 2024.

Furthermore, SOFAZ reduced the share of stocks in its investment portfolio from 26.2% to 25.8%.

The share of gold rose from 17.7% to 32.8%, while the share of real estate increased from 5.7% to 6.7%.