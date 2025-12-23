Silver futures top $70 an ounce, setting new record on Comex

Silver futures for delivery in March 2026 reached a new all-time high on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, exceeding $70 per troy ounce.

According to trading data cited by Report, the price of the precious metal rose by 3.77% to $70.04 per ounce as of 07:00 Baku time (GMT+4). Just five minutes later, gains accelerated further, pushing silver up to $70.045 per ounce, an increase of 3.79%.

The surge in silver prices follows earlier reports that gold futures also renewed historic highs, climbing above $4,500 per troy ounce.